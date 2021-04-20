Maharashtra heading towards complete lockdown, guidelines soon: Minister Aslam Shaikh

Lockdown in Mumbai (File image)

Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown, suggested State Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on April 20. The guidelines would be unveiled soon, he said.

"Looking at the shortage of supply of medical oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown; guidelines regarding it will be announced soon," Shaikh said.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said a request was submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, by all the ministers, to impose a total lockdown from 8 pm on April 21.

"We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to CM, now it is his decision," Tope said.

"Tomorrow after 8 pm, the CM will announce the decision on lockdown in the state," news agency ANI further quoted the health minister as saying.

Maharashtra is already placed under lockdown-like restrictions since April 15, with all non-essential shops and establishments being ordered to remain shut till May 1.

The curbs, however, have not led to a reduction in cases. The daily COVID-19 count continued to hover around the 60,000-mark in the state.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government amended the 'Break The Chain' orders to restrict the timings of grocery, fish, chicken, meat and egg shops. All of them would be allowed to remain open only between 7 am to 11 am.

"Shops related to agricultural implements and farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as for organisations to be open only between 7 am to 11 am," the order further stated.

Home delivery from the above shops, however, may be allowed between 7 am to 8 pm by the local administration, the order clarified.

Maharashtra, along with Gujarat, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, is facing a critically deficit in medical oxygen. The lack of oxygen raises the fears of increased fatality due to COVID-19.

Chief Minister Thackeray has issued multiple requests to the Centre to expedite the supply of oxygen to the state. To address the state's requirement, the Indian Railways' left Navi Mumbai for Vizag on April 20 with seven empty tankers. The tankers would be filled with oxygen from a plant in Vizag, and subsequently return to Maharashtra.