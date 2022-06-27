English
    Maharashtra : Group breaks door of Independent MLA's office in Gondia; 6 arrested

    According to a police officer, six people were detained for their claimed involvement in the Monday attack in Gondia, Maharashtra, on Independent MLA Vinod Agrawal's public relations office.

    PTI
    June 27, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
    Image Credit : ANI

    Six persons were arrested for alleged involvement in the attack on the public relations office of Independent MLA Vinod Agrawal in Maharashtra's Gondia city on Monday, a police official said.

    In the incident that took place at 1:30pm, the group, wielding sticks, broke a glass door and also engaged in a verbal duel with the guards posted at the entrance, he said. Agrawal was in Mumbai at the time of incident and a complaint was lodged by his supporters at Gondia City police station, he added.

    "Of the six who have been arrested, two were held from neighbouring Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh," he said. Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police Vishwa Pansare said a 30-member Riot Control Police team, a sub inspector and five women constables have been posted at the site round the clock.

    Incidentally, Agrawal had, on June 23, just two days after Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde rebelled against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, offered a letter of support to senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
