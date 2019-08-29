App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra green lights Nashik metro rail project

Under the project, aimed at providing connectivity to the rapidly growing city, two trackless elevated corridors will be developed, a government statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

With the assembly elections round the corner, the Maharashtra Cabinet on August 28 approved a Rs 2100-crore Nashik metro rail project which will be operated on electricity and battery power.

One of the corridors is between Gangapur and Nashik (line 1) of 22.5 km length which will have 20 stations. The line 2, of 10.5 km length, will be laid between Gangapur and Mumbai Naka, which will have 10 stations, it said.

One of the corridors is between Gangapur and Nashik (line 1) of 22.5 km length which will have 20 stations. The line 2, of 10.5 km length, will be laid between Gangapur and Mumbai Naka, which will have 10 stations, it said.

The project will be implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro), a special purpose vehicle of the Central and the Maharashtra governments, it added.

The formal schedule for the assembly elections, due in September-October, is yet to be announced.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 11:00 am

tags #India

