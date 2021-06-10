MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra govt waives interest on crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh

Under the Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh crop interest subsidy scheme, farmers who repay their interest of loan up to Rs 3 lakh get interest subsidy.

PTI
June 10, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST
Agriculture

Agriculture

The Maharashtra government on Thursday said farmers who repay crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh regularly will be charged zero per cent interest.

A decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray here.

Earlier, there was 1 per cent concession in interest rate if crop loan between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh was repaid on time.

The concession has been now raised by by 2 per cent (total 3 per cent which has been waived), a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

The cabinet decision, which comes at the start of the kharif season, waives 3 per cent interest on crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh and makes it interest-free as the Centre, too, has done away with 3 per cent interest on such farm credits. In the state budget this year, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, had announced that crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh will be charged at zero per cent interest.

Close

Related stories

Under the Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh crop interest subsidy scheme, farmers who repay their interest of loan up to Rs 3 lakh get interest subsidy.

Earlier, there was 3 per cent interest subsidy on loan up to Rs 1 lakh, 1 per cent concession on interest for loan between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

Now, there will be additional 2 per cent concession if loan up to Rs 3 lakh is repaid on time, the CMO statement said.

The central government also gives 3 per cent concession on crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh if repaid on time. Hence, farmers will get 6 per cent concession and they will repay their short-term crop loan at zero per cent interest rate, it said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a proposal of mangroves and coral conservation through the Green Climate Fund. The project will be implemented in 11 talukas of four coastal districts, the statement said. Talukas of Devgad, Malwan, Vengurla (Sindhudurg district), Dapoli, Guhaghar, Rajapur, Ratnagiri (Ratnagiri district), Shrivardhan, Alibag (Raigad district) and Palghar, Dahanu (Palghar district) will be covered under the initiative.

The project, that seek to enhance climate resilience of India's coastal communities, is being implemented in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with financial assistance of the United Nations Development Programme and the Green Climate Fund.

In Maharashtra, the project was implemented first in Sindhudurg district. The state's financial share in the project will be Rs 140.90 crore and its duration is till December 31, 2025, the statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #Crop Loan interest waiver #Current Affairs #Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh crop interest subsidy scheme #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:30 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey