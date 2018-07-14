App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt to spend Rs 7,300 cr on repair of electricity poles

The minister, while replying to a query in the Legislative Assembly in Nagpur yesterday, claimed that maintenance of electricity poles, wires and other systems had not been carried out in the last 30 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The Maharashtra government has prepared a plan to repair the electricity poles, wires and other systems at a cost of Rs 7,300 crore, Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said.

"The department has selected 21,000 accident-prone spots and immediate repairs will be taken up there to avoid any loss of life and property," he said.

He added that Rs 4 lakh compensation is given to the kin of electricity-related accident victims as per the rehabilitation department of the government and that the injured are given the complete expenses of their medication.

"To claim the compensation, signature of the head of the rural hospital will be sufficient for the incidents occurring in rural areas," he said.

The minister added that the cheque of the relief amount to the kin of the deceased is given within seven days, while those injured are paid in three months.

Divisional directors have been authorised to deal with cases at local level, Bawankule said.

In response to another query, he said the current demand of power in the state is 14,400 MW and the supply is being made as per the demand.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 01:52 pm

