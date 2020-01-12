Maharashtra govt to set up think-tank to improve quality of education

The Maharashtra government will set up a "think-tank" to discuss strategies for improving quality of education in the state, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday.

The think-tank will include professionals from various sectors, elected representatives, education experts, teachers, parents, retired bureaucrats who have been involved in formulating education policies, NGOs and media covering the education beat, Gaikwad told PTI.

"I plan to start interaction with them from next week. Through personal interaction, I will get to know their experiences. This will help us in coming out with something constructive to upgrade the quality of education in schools across the state," she said.

The minister held meetings with officials of the school education department in the last one week to review its functioning and the condition of education being imparted in schools across the state.

Gaikwad, who is from the Congress, was given charge of the department earlier this month after her induction into the Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet.