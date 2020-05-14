App
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Govt to provide transportation for released prisoners: Anil Deshmukh

The state government has decided to release on parole the convicts who are sentenced to less than seven years' imprisonment in order to reduce crowding in prisons amid the virus outbreak.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday that the state government will make arrangement for the transportation of inmates of Thane Central Prison who would be released in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to release 50% prisoners on temporary bail

Deshmukh held a meeting with district officials here on Thursday. Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar, city police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and others were present at the meeting.

Around 3,500 prisoners will be released from Thane prison, the home minister said.

"We will not only release convicts but also arrange their travel to their homes," he said.

Among other things, the minister expressed concern about the rise in cyber crime on social media and asked officials to crack down on those spreading rumours and posting messages that can create enmity between communities.

First Published on May 14, 2020 07:30 pm

