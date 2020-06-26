App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt to procure large supplies of Remdesivir, Favipiravir

"We have decided to buy Remdesivir and Favipiravir as well as other essential drugs to treat COVID-19 patients in large numbers. The drugs are costly so the state has decided to buy them itself," he told reporters here.

PTI

The Maharashtra government has decided to procure anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir in large quantities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

"We are also asking district collectors to requisition private ambulances for transportation of COVID-19 patients. Every district has a fixed rate of transportation. Ambulance operators can be paid accordingly," Tope said.

"We are also asking district collectors to requisition private ambulances for transportation of COVID-19 patients. Every district has a fixed rate of transportation. Ambulance operators can be paid accordingly," Tope said.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:40 am

tags #Current Affairs #Favipiravir #India #Maharashtra Government #Remdesivir

