Maharashtra govt to procure large supplies of Remdesivir, Favipiravir

The Maharashtra government has decided to procure anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir in large quantities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

"We have decided to buy Remdesivir and Favipiravir as well as other essential drugs to treat COVID-19 patients in large numbers. The drugs are costly so the state has decided to buy them itself," he told reporters here.

"We are also asking district collectors to requisition private ambulances for transportation of COVID-19 patients. Every district has a fixed rate of transportation. Ambulance operators can be paid accordingly," Tope said.