App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt to dip into contingency fund for farm loan waiver

The state cabinet, at its meeting on Wednesday, approved a proposal to take out Rs 10,000 crore from the fund for implementation of the loan waiver scheme for farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

The Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw Rs 10,000 crore from its contingency fund for implementation of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule farmer loan waiver scheme announced last year.

The state cabinet, at its meeting on Wednesday, approved a proposal to take out Rs 10,000 crore from the fund for implementation of the loan waiver scheme for farmers.

An ordinance to facilitate the withdrawal will be promulgated soon, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Close

The present limit of the contingency fund is Rs 150 crore, which will now be increased by Rs 10,000 crore, taking the total size of the fund to Rs 10,150 crore, it said.

related news

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, which took charge in November last year, has decided to implement the loan waiver scheme from February 22. The scheme needs Rs 10,000 crore for implementation till March 5.

The budget session of the state legislature will begin in Mumbai from February 24 and the budget will be presented on March 6.

The government has announced a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers

In another decision, the cabinet gave a go ahead to a proposal to make available free spectacles for vision correction in students aged six to 18 years studying in government and state-aided schools.

Under the National Child Health Mission, schoolchildren have to undergo health check-up every year.

There are 1.21 crore children in government and aided schools and 8 per cent of them suffer from vision impairment. A sum of Rs 20 crore will be set aside for providing free spectacles to such student, the statement added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.