Maharashtra govt to ask BMC to ensure equitable water supply

A report on equitable water distribution across Mumbai has been prepared and the Maharashtra government will ask the city civic body to implement it, Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar said.

He was responding to a question raised by NCP member Rahul Narvekar through a Calling Attention notice in the Legislative Council.

"A comprehensive report on equitable water distribution for Mumbai city and its suburban areas is ready. The report will be shared with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) soon and the civic body will be asked to implement it," Sagar said in the House.

To another question, he said people living on forest land in Mumbai for years were not getting adequate drinking water supply, but the government will soon ensure it for them.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had in 2016 announced setting up a committee to ensure equitable water distribution for the region coming under jurisdiction of the BMC.

The Mumbai civic body loses around 25 to 27 per cent water due to leakages, Sagar noted.

"The government is trying hard to minimise such losses so that it can cater to the growing drinking water demand," he said.

Sagar said though the number of city's permanent residents is limited, its floating population (those who keep moving from place to place) puts a lot of pressure on the administration.

"It is necessary to supply 270 litre of water per person in city areas, mainly due to the pressure of the floating population," the minister said.

When contacted, Sagar said , "During the monsoon, if lakes do not have the requisite amount of water stocked up, experts can plan in advance and initiate steps.

"They will also consider ways to tackle the possible leakage of water while planning in advance.

The issue was raised in the Council in the backdrop of a 10 per cent water cut imposed in Mumbai since November 2018.

According to an official, the state government has directed the BMC to set up flow metres in all the 258 water supply in the city.

Flow metres will help gauge the quantity of water that goes through a system and will help calculate the amount of water received by an area, he said.

Pressure gauges will also be set up at key points where water needs to be sent uphill to residential or commercial users, the official said.