App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt says no need to use mask for general public

With the virus spreading fast in many countries, people are flocking to medical stores to stock on hand sanitisers and face masks. There are reports of these products disappearing from stores in some places.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid the coronavirus scare, the Maharashtra government issued a statement on March 4 saying that except the medical staff treating the infection or those who have come in contact with patients, others need not use face masks.

For those with other existing health conditions the use of a mask may create unintended complications, it added.

With the virus spreading fast in many countries, people are flocking to medical stores to stock on hand sanitisers and face masks. There are reports of these products disappearing from stores in some places.

Close

In a statement titled "CORONA-KNOW IT TO FIGHT IT", the state health department said the general public need not use face masks.

related news

"General population can use folded cotton handkerchiefs for self-protection which can be reused by keeping in bleach solution or hot water for half hour followed by the thorough washing," it said.

"For a person with an existing medical condition, wearing a mask may inadvertently complicate the situation," it added.

N-95 masks which are sold in shops are meant only for medical staff treating patients, it said.

The persons with a history of travel to COVID-19- affected areas or those having contact with infected persons showing symptoms of the coronavirus should use the masks, it said.

In Maharashtra, of the 167 travelers quarantined since January upon landing at the Mumbai airport, only nine are currently admitted to isolation wards. The state has not reported any confirmed case of virus infection.

In the Legislative Council, Health Minister Rajesh Tope made the same point during a discussion on the coronavirus. "There is no need to wear any kind of mask if you are not suffering from viral infection. The mask advisory is for those who have the infection, so that it would minimise the chances of it spreading further," he said.

To a question, the minister said the mortality rate among coronavirus patients is 2.5 to 3 per cent. "Not a single person in Maharashtra has tested positive for the coronavirus," he added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 10:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.