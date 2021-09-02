MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra govt releases Rs 500 crore to MSRTC for staff salaries

As per an official release, a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,450 crore had been made for the MSRTC for the current financial year, of which Rs 838 crore has already been disbursed.

PTI
September 02, 2021 / 07:44 PM IST

In a major respite to employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the state government on Thursday released Rs 500 crore to be disbursed towards salaries and other necessities, an official said.

As per an official release, a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,450 crore had been made for the MSRTC for the current financial year, of which Rs 838 crore has already been disbursed.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar directed that of the remaining Rs 612 crore, Rs 500 crore be released immediately, the official said.

The amount will be used for salaries of employees and other essential financial needs of the corporation, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit the transport body's revenue and a committee headed by Pawar is working on measures to revive it.
PTI
Tags: #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation #MSRTC
first published: Sep 2, 2021 07:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.