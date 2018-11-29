App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt proposes 16% reservation for Marathas

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled in the state Assembly the action taken report (ATR) on the State Backward Class Commission's (SBCC) recommendations for reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday proposed 16 percent reservation for Marathas under socially and educationally backward category.



The draft Bill for it, based on recommendations of the report, which was circulated along with the ATR copies, said the government felt 16 percent reservation to Marathas was "justified".

The Bill was, however, not tabled in the house.

Along with the ATR, Fadnavis tabled the conclusion and final recommendations of the SBCC's report on social, educational and financial status of the Maratha community.

As per recommendations, Marathas have been declared as socially and educationally backward class of citizens (SEBC) and have inadequate representation in services under the state.

They are entitled to reservation benefits and advantages enshrined in the Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution, the recommendations mentioned.

Looking at exceptional circumstances and extra-ordinary situations generated on declaring Marathas as socially and educationally backward and their consequential entitlement to reservation benefits, the government may take appropriate decision within constitutional provision to address the emerging scenario in the state, it added.

The Bill to provide for reservation of seats for admission in educational institutions and posts in public services in the state will be taken up for discussion after 1.30 pm.

The Maratha community, which constitutes over 30 percent of the state's population, has been demanding reservation in government jobs and education for a long time.

The community's agitation for the same in July and August this year had taken a violent turn.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 01:31 pm

