172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|maharashtra-govt-postpones-mpsc-exams-2020-over-maratha-reservation-row-5945451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 09:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra govt postpones MPSC exams 2020 over Maratha reservation row

The Maharashtra public service commission exam was supposed to be held on October 11.

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has on October 9 postponed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams that were scheduled to be held from October 11 after taking cognisance of students’ demand.

The MPSC exams were reportedly postponed following the Maratha reservation row and in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation as well.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said: “The state government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam. Many students had also demanded to postpone it. We will announce the next date of exam soon. All the students who were eligible to appear for the exam on October 11 will be allowed to do so whenever it is held in the future.”

Close

The revised date for the state public service commission exam is yet to be announced by the Maharashtra government. The government said it will soon announce a new date for the MPSC exams 2020 on its official website.

Maratha outfits had been protesting against the Supreme Court stay on the implementation of quota for the community. They had sought the postponement of the exams stating that the absence of Maratha reservation would mean that youth from the community would lose out on government job opportunities. They want the exams to be postponed until the quota issue is resolved.

With agency inputs
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 09:31 pm

tags #India #MPSC exams 2020 #udhav Thackeray

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.