Maharashtra govt postpones MPSC exams 2020 over Maratha reservation row

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has on October 9 postponed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams that were scheduled to be held from October 11 after taking cognisance of students’ demand.

The MPSC exams were reportedly postponed following the Maratha reservation row and in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation as well.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said: “The state government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam. Many students had also demanded to postpone it. We will announce the next date of exam soon. All the students who were eligible to appear for the exam on October 11 will be allowed to do so whenever it is held in the future.”

The revised date for the state public service commission exam is yet to be announced by the Maharashtra government. The government said it will soon announce a new date for the MPSC exams 2020 on its official website.

Maratha outfits had been protesting against the Supreme Court stay on the implementation of quota for the community. They had sought the postponement of the exams stating that the absence of Maratha reservation would mean that youth from the community would lose out on government job opportunities. They want the exams to be postponed until the quota issue is resolved.

