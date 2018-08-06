App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt politicising Maratha quota stir: Congress

Hours after the chief minister announced that the Constitutional obligations to grant quota would be completed by November this year, state unit Congress president Ashok Chavan said he hoped Devendra Fadnavis walk the talk.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of trying to "politicise" the Maratha quota protests.

Hours after the chief minister announced that the Constitutional obligations to grant quota would be completed by November this year, state unit Congress president Ashok Chavan said he hoped Devendra Fadnavis walk the talk.

"It's the government, and not the opposition, which is politicising the quota agitation. We hopeFadnavis will walk the talk," Chavan said in a statement.

He said the Congress had repeatedly appealed to agitators against resorting to violence and destructing public property.

Chavan appealed to the Maratha youth to desist from extreme steps like committing suicide for the quota demand.

The Maratha community has been demanding 16 per cent reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category.

The stir took a violent turn following the death of a youth on July 23 and since then it has seen arson and stone-pelting in several districts of the state.
