Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt plans to beautify Gateway of India

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Maharashtra government has initiated a plan to clean, restore and beautify the iconic Gateway of India in South Mumbai.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on February 7 chaired a meeting on the issue. It was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others.

The governor asked BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and architects to prepare a project plan within a month.

Fadnavis said the government was working towards protecting historic monuments while maintaining their original glory.

The Gateway of India is an arch monument built during the 20th century. The iconic structure, which overlooks the Arabian Sea, was erected to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary at Apollo Bunder to Mumbai.

The foundation stone of the monument was laid on March 31, 1913 and its construction was completed in 1924. It is built in Indo-Saracenic style.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:24 pm

