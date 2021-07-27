Maharashtra govt planning to relax COVID-19 restrictions, shops to remain open for longer duration

The state government is planning to allow shops to remain open for longer periods. File Image: AFP

With COVID-19 cases dipping in Maharashtra, the state government is planning to ease restrictions. The government has imposed stricter and uniform curbs, including complete weekend lockdown, across the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the state government is planning to allow shops to remain open for longer periods. At present, shops and commercial establishments are permitted to remain open till 4 pm on weekdays.

"The government can give some relaxations as cases have stabilised. However, at the same time, strict monitoring should be followed daily for various aspects like daily cases, positivity rates, bed occupancy as well as liquid-oxygen consumption," said Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state on COVID-19 management, as quoted by the report.

He, however, said that local train services must be opened in a staggered manner and preference can be given to those fully vaccinated.

"There should be strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that the government is considering granting exemptions to the fully-vaccinated people.

Pawar also said the government was mulling an extension of the timings of shops and restaurants from the current deadline of 4 pm. "The state is thinking of granting relaxations to those people who have got both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This will encourage citizens to get inoculated," he said.

Pawar said demands are raised to extend the timings of shops and restaurants from 4 pm to 7 pm.

"We are thinking of extending the timing for shops and restaurants but the final decision will be taken by the CM. We are meeting with experts on Monday after which a decision will be taken on relaxations on weekends," the deputy CM said.

The state on July 26 reported 4,877 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest single-day spike after February 17 this year, and 53 fatalities, the lowest in the last two weeks.

At 4,877, the cases dipped significantly compared with 6,843 infections were reported on July 25. Maharashtra has 88,729 active cases at present.