Maharashtra govt passes resolution to reopen schools for Classes 8-12 in 'COVID-19-free gram panchayats'

The Maharashtra government on July 5 passed a resolution to reopen schools for Classes 8-12 in "COVID-19-free gram panchayats".

The schools can reopen after discussing with parents and are required to strictly adhere to the COVID-appropriate standard operating procedure (SOP), the resolution said.

The permission to reopen the schools in COVID-19 free gram panchayats comes amid the dwindling caseload in most parts of the state.

Maharashtra was among the states which were severely affected by the first and second waves of the coronavirus pandemic.

The relaxations which were issued to schools (for higher classes), colleges and universities at the end of the first wave were annulled in mid-March, after the state came under the grip of the second wave.

Educational activities for students in lower classes have been completely based on the online medium since the outbreak of the disease last year.

Over the past month, Maharashtra has witnessed a decline in the COVID-19 caseload. The state, on July 4, reported 9,336 cases, and the active case count was stated to be 1,23,225.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has been treading cautiously, and has refrained from announcing wide-scale relaxations despite the test positivity rate falling below 5 percent in most parts of the state.

The detection of COVID-19 Delta Plus variant, along with the warning sounded by experts of a possible third wave, has compelled the government to take a calibrated approach while moving ahead with the unlock drive.