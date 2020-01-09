App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt open to reinvestigating Justice Loya death case: Minister

Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat, died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

Maharashtra government is open to reinvestigating the death of special CBI judge B H Loya in 2014, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Thursday.

"Our government is open to reinvestigating the Loya death case," Deshmukh told reporters.

"Some people are meeting me today to demand that the case be reopened. It will be reinvestigated if necessary," Deshmukh said.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Anil Deshmukh #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Govt

