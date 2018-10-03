App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt moves SC against Delhi HC order ending house arrest of activist Navlakha

The plea has been filed in the apex court registry Wednesday morning challenging the Delhi High Court order, Nishant Katneshwar, counsel for the Maharashtra government told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order allowing Gautam Navlakha, one of the five rights activists arrested in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima case, to be freed from house arrest.

The plea has been filed in the apex court registry Wednesday morning challenging the Delhi High Court order, Nishant Katneshwar, counsel for the Maharashtra government told PTI.

The Delhi High Court had on Monday freed Navlakha from house arrest, five weeks after he along with four other rights activists were arrested in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence in Maharashtra.

Granting relief to the 65-year-old Navlakha, the high court had also quashed the trial court's transit remand order which he had challenged before the matter was taken to the Supreme Court.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 11:27 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.