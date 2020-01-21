Maharashtra govt may shift US-style theme park from Sindhudurg over land acquisition hurdle

More than a decade after an ambitious plan to build a water theme park in Sindhudurg district, along the lines of ‘Sea World’ in the US, was first conceived, the Maharashtra tourism department is now planning to choose an alternative location in the state, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The approach has been taken due to resistance from local residents for land acquisition despite scaling down the area from 1,390 to 350 acres, said the tourism department officials.

The plan to move the theme park to a fresh location was confirmed by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, said the report. “Yes, but it is not yet fully finalised,” he was quoted as saying.

According to a senior tourism department official, they are planning to invite private players to choose a location. “The government will then check land availability at the preferred location and take the project forward,” the official told the publication.

The multi-crore project, which was planned to come up in the villages of Tondavali and Vayangani in the Konkan region -- about 470 km from Mumbai, was approved by the Congress- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) regime in 2009, but never took off.

The then Congress-NCP government had also prepared a feasibility report for the project, which is said to be the pet project of former Congress leader Narayan Rane, who hails from the district.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government failed to acquire land and subsequently put the project in cold storage in 2018.

Now, when Congress and NCP are again in power in the state along with the Shiv Sena, the new government is keen on reviving the project as it would boost tourism and help generate employment in the state, said the report.