Maharashtra govt forms committee to probe 'phone tapping'

The Maharashtra government has set up a high-level committee to conduct an inquiry into alleged phone tapping by the previous BJP-led government, said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday.

A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted within six weeks by the two-member committee comprising additional chief secretary (home) Srikant Singh and Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (intelligence), Deshmukh tweeted.

"The home department received many complaints from political parties and leaders about misuse of phone tapping by the previous government," he said in another tweet.

"This abuse of power violates right to freedom and privacy as enshrined in the Constitution of India and is a national security threat," the NCP minister said.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied allegations that phones of political leaders were tapped during his government.

After the allegations surfaced last month, the BJP leader asked the Shiv Sena-led government to order a probe.