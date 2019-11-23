Maharashtra govt formation undemocratic, mandate of people disrespected: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on November 23 said the formation of government in Maharashtra was "undemocratic" and it "disrespected" the mandate of people of the state. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh questioned how the government formation was done in Maharashtra without even getting the majority.

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to Fadnavis and Pawar at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai around 7.30 am.

This came a day after the newly formed NCP-Congress- Shivsena coalition arriving at a consensus on Uddhav Thacekeray leading the new government in Maharashtra, which was under President's rule till early on Saturday.