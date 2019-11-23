Maharashtra govt formation undemocratic, mandate of people disrespected: AAP

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
The Aam Aadmi Party on November 23 said the formation of government in Maharashtra was "undemocratic" and it "disrespected" the mandate of people of the state. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh questioned how the government formation was done in Maharashtra without even getting the majority.
The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to Fadnavis and Pawar at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai around 7.30 am.
related news
-
Maharashtra Government formation: Clandestine swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis black day for state, says Ahmed Patel
-
Maharashtra Government formation: Manohar Lal Khattar congratulates Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath
-
Maharashtra Government Formation: Sharad Pawar should join NDA, will be rewarded, says Ramdas Athawale
This came a day after the newly formed NCP-Congress- Shivsena coalition arriving at a consensus on Uddhav Thacekeray leading the new government in Maharashtra, which was under President's rule till early on Saturday.The President's rule was earlier imposed as no party could form government.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.