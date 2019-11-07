Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena scared of BJP 'poaching' its MLAs, says Congress

Amid the standoff between the 'Mahayuti' constituents over government formation in Maharashtra, the Congress has accused the BJP of being "morally corrupt", if its ally Shiv Sena feels scared that the Amit Shah-led party will "poach" its MLAs and asked whether this alliance has a moral right to form government in the state.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the recently-held state Assembly polls under the aegis of 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) along with some smaller allies.

"Shivsena is an alliance partner of BJP and part of Mahayuti. If it feels scared that BJP will poach their MLAs, then we can very well understand how much BJP is morally corrupt and why we must save Maharashtra from them. Does Mahayuti have moral rights to form govt now?" Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said in a tweet on November 7.

However, despite the BJP and Sena in a comfortable position to jointly form government in the state, they have been warring over sharing the chief minister's post.

The Shiv Sena wants the post to be shared for two- and-half years each on a rotation basis, but the BJP has rejected such an arrangement.

Some BJP leaders and its allies of late claimed a section of Shiv Sena leaders were in touch with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- apparently to switch sides.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Congress national spokesperson Sanjay Jha said resorts in places near Mumbai, like Khandala, Alibaug, Matheran and Madh Island may soon be blocked.

"But given the money they have, the BJP should also consider Maldives, Bahamas, Bermuda and Pattaya," he quipped.

Without naming the BJP, NCP's Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil also claimed that some MLAs were being lured.

"Some MLAs are being lured now. But in case anyone defects (to the BJP's camp), other parties will come together and defeat him/her (in bypoll)," Patil told reporters here.

He, however, said the NCP MLAs were not among those who were being lured.

"Those who wanted to switch sides, left (the NCP) before the election. The ones elected (on NCP's tickets) have people's faith in them and we are ready to sit in the opposition," he said.