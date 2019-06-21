App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Govt demanded Rs 120 cr for Wankhede stadium lease renewal

Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, in a written reply, said the Mumbai city district collector sent a notice to the MCA about the dues on April 16 this year.

The Maharashtra government has demanded Rs 120 crore from the Wankhede Stadium here for the renewal of its lease, the state Assembly was informed June 21.

The stadium is owned by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). It also houses the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

His reply came in response to the question how the government proposed to recover Rs 120 crore from the stadium.

The earlier lease agreement expired on February 5, 2018, and the MCA had written to the chief minister seeking its renewal in 2017 itself, the reply said. The stadium, located off the Arabian Sea, has hosted several memorable matches in the past including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final in which India emerged victorious.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 06:00 pm

