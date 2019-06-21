Maharashtra Govt demanded Rs 120 cr for Wankhede stadium lease renewal

The Maharashtra government has demanded Rs 120 crore from the Wankhede Stadium here for the renewal of its lease, the state Assembly was informed June 21.

The stadium is owned by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). It also houses the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, in a written reply, said the Mumbai city district collector sent a notice to the MCA about the dues on April 16 this year.

His reply came in response to the question how the government proposed to recover Rs 120 crore from the stadium.