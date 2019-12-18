App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Maharashtra govt delaying aid to farmers in name of weak financials'

'This government is deceitful to farmers. It is deliberately trying to create an image that the state is facing an acute financial crisis, so as to delay disbursement of financial assistance (to farmers),' Fadnavis said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on December 18 accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government of trying to create a "false image" on the state's fiscal condition to "delay" disbursement of assistance to rain-hit farmers.

Speaking during a discussion on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's address to the joint session of the state legislature in November, Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said the government is misleading farmers by trying to build a false perception that the state's financial condition is "weak".

"This government is deceitful to farmers. It is deliberately trying to create an image that the state is facing an acute financial crisis, so as to delay disbursement of financial assistance (to farmers)," Fadnavis said.

The former chief minister said that the economy of Maharashtra actually grew under his tenure during 2014-19.

The newly-formed Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has been claiming that it inherited a huge debt. It had also alleged that the Centre was not forthcoming in releasing funds for the farmers and sitting on GST dues.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 03:20 pm

