'Maharashtra govt delaying aid to farmers in name of weak financials'

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on December 18 accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government of trying to create a "false image" on the state's fiscal condition to "delay" disbursement of assistance to rain-hit farmers.

Speaking during a discussion on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's address to the joint session of the state legislature in November, Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said the government is misleading farmers by trying to build a false perception that the state's financial condition is "weak".

"This government is deceitful to farmers. It is deliberately trying to create an image that the state is facing an acute financial crisis, so as to delay disbursement of financial assistance (to farmers)," Fadnavis said.

The former chief minister said that the economy of Maharashtra actually grew under his tenure during 2014-19.