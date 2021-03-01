English
Maharashtra govt can cut taxes, reduce fuel prices, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said taxes imposed by the Centre on per litre of petrol come up to Rs 70, which are paid to states in various way, while the amount charged by the state is Rs 27.

PTI
March 01, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the MVA government in the state was misleading people on fuel price hikes as it can cut taxes and provide relief.

He said taxes imposed by the Centre on per litre of petrol come up to Rs 70, which are paid to states in various way, while the amount charged by the state is Rs 27.

"The state government can reduce the amount it charges and provide relief to the common man," the former chief minister said.

Asked about Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole holding a cycle rally to protest against rising fuel prices, Fadnavis said the former may be "trying to seek credit of tax cuts on fuel as there is a buzz about possible slashing of taxes".

He also said the BJP would raise its voice against the rampant electricity disconnection drive undertaken by the MVA government as it was causing distress to people, especially farmers.
