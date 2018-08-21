Maharashtra govt asks Gau Rakshaks to provide shelter for stray cattle

Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner has tasked Gau Rakshak trusts with the work of providing shelter for stray cows.

The job of keeping stray cattle away from crowded roads and marketplaces is being given to nearly 40 such trusts in the state, according to a report by The Times of India.

Charity Commissioner Shivkumar Dige said that stray cattle are responsible for accidents and traffic in many cases.

"We have decided to rope in Gau Rakshak trusts, which already have cattle shelters, to provide food and all to such animals till their owners come for them," he told the daily.

The trusts will charge the owners of the cattle Rs 300 per day. If the owner of the animal doesn't approach the trust within 10 days the cattle will be handed over to the government.

"In the long term, the trust would tie up with the tehsildar's office and find a way to hand over such animals to poor farmers at no cost," Dige said.

In cities without Gau Rakshak trusts, the government will request temple trusts to build shelters to accommodate stray cattle.

Maharashtra had earlier proposed a Rs 34 crore scheme to set up shelters for old and unproductive cattle.

Under the scheme the government was supposed to set up cattle shelters in 34 districts and make arrangements for the land required. But the scheme did not succeed as the government couldn't find an ideal institution.