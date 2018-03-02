Maharashtra govt asks civic bodies to set up hawkers' committees

The Maharashtra government has issued instructions to civic bodies in the state to set up hawkers' committees to keep a check on illegal hawking, Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil told the state Assembly on Thursday.

He was speaking on a calling attention motion over a video clip, showing hawkers storing their wares in a stormwater drain in suburban Vakola, which went viral on social media.

Patil said, "The Supreme Court had earlier issued directives to set up committees, comprising hawkers and administrative officials, in every civic body."

He said that instructions had also been issued to explore the feasibility of setting up farmers' bazars in hawking zones.

Patil added that municipal bodies have been asked to initiate action against illegal hawking.

The issue was raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the House, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, and other opposition leaders.