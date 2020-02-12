App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra govt announces 5-day working week for state govt employees from Feb 29

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government announced five-day working week for its officers and employees on February 12. It will be applicable from February 29.

At present, the government employees in Maharashtra get second and fourth Saturdays off every month.

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Close

There are over 20 lakh officers and employees in government, semi-government and local bodies in the state.

related news

The Cabinet also decided that the state department for OBCs, SEBCs (socially and educationally backward classes), VJNTs (vimukt jati and nomadic tribes) and special backward classes will now be known as the 'Bahujan Kalyan Department'.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.