Reopening India | Maharashtra allows inter-district transport within MMR region

The Maharashtra government on June 4 amended the coronavirus lockdown relaxations and allowed inter-district transport within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This means that people can travel from nearby areas of MMR like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali and Badlapur.

Interstate transport, however, shall continue to be regulated, the amended order has said.

No equipment/garden equipment/open air gym equipment/play area equipment like swings/bar, etc will be allowed to operate, the amended order stated.

The order also said that shops on one side of road are allowed to open on one day and shops on other side on another day.

Printing and distribution of newspapers (including home delivery) is allowed. It shall be with the knowledge of receiver and for the delivery of newspaper, personnel shall wear mask and use hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing. This will be allowed from June 7.

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, during his address to the state, had said that delivery of newspapers will be allowed from Sunday, June 7.

The amended order also said that all private offices can operate up to 10 percent strength or 10 people, whichever is more, with remaining persons working from home.

However, all employers will take sensitization program to educate the employees about adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable groups, especially the elderly, are not infected. This is in effect from June 8.

The Maharashtra government had on May 31 extended lockdown in the state till June 30 and issued revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions.

The state government has called the gradual opening of activities in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, 'Mission Begin Again'.



