App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reopening India | Maharashtra allows inter-district transport within MMR region

The order said people can travel from nearby areas of MMR like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali and Badlapur.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Maharashtra government on June 4 amended the coronavirus lockdown relaxations and allowed inter-district transport within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This means that people can travel from nearby areas of MMR like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali and Badlapur.

Interstate transport, however, shall continue to be regulated, the amended order has said.

No equipment/garden equipment/open air gym equipment/play area equipment like swings/bar, etc will be allowed to operate, the amended order stated.

Close

The order also said that shops on one side of road are allowed to open on one day and shops on other side on another day.

related news

Printing and distribution of newspapers (including home delivery) is allowed. It shall be with the knowledge of receiver and for the delivery of newspaper, personnel shall wear mask and use hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing. This will be allowed from June 7.

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, during his address to the state, had said that delivery of newspapers will be allowed from Sunday, June 7.

The amended order also said that all private offices can operate up to 10 percent strength or 10 people, whichever is more, with remaining persons working from home.

However, all employers will take sensitization program to educate the employees about adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable groups, especially the elderly, are not infected. This is in effect from June 8.

The Maharashtra government had on May 31 extended lockdown in the state till June 30 and issued revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions.

The state government has called the gradual opening of activities in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, 'Mission Begin Again'.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Cleartrip calls out EaseMyTrip for copying its design, features

Cleartrip calls out EaseMyTrip for copying its design, features

Interest waiver on loans in moratorium: Uday Kotak says it is unfair to seek moratorium on loans but expect full interest on deposits

Interest waiver on loans in moratorium: Uday Kotak says it is unfair to seek moratorium on loans but expect full interest on deposits

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles hands pink slips to employees, shuts Ghaziabad plant

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles hands pink slips to employees, shuts Ghaziabad plant

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.