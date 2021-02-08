MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra government to probe celebrities, cricketers who tweeted in support of Center's farm laws

The Maharashtra government's order came after the Congress demanded that the police should look into all the tweets that were shared by celebrities to find out if they were pressured by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) to do so.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST
Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have seen massive mobilisation of protesters over the past two months.

Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have seen massive mobilisation of protesters over the past two months.


Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe to find out if celebrities and cricketers were under any political pressure to tweet in support of the Centre's farm laws after Rihanna and Greta Thunberg brought international attention to the ongoing farmers' protest in the country.


In order to counter tweets by international celebrities, Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, producer-director Karan Johar and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, among others, had backed the Centre’s call to stand united against “propaganda” against India’s policies last week.


Deshmukh on February 8 on Twitter shared his zoom meeting with State Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant who had demanded a probe into the matter.


Sawant sought to find out if the celebrities were pressured by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to tweet in favour of the farm laws, after quite an international outrage regarding the protests.


Despite being tested positive for COVID-19, Deshmukh arranged for a meeting and assured them that lawful action will be taken, saying that the state intelligence department will look into the matter.


"There was a series of tweets after the MEA's response to Rihanna's tweet. If a person opines on their own, it's fine, but there's the scope of suspicion that the BJP could be behind this...Spoke to HM Deshmukh. He has given orders to Intelligence dept to probe," ANI quoted Sawant as saying.


After the international pop singer Rihanna and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg supported the farmer's agitation on Twitter, many personalities came out saying that this is "India's internal matter" last week.


They tweeted with the statement that was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and used hashtags such as #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether, which were also framed by the ministry.


This was heavily criticised by many, including NCP leader Sharad Pawar and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. They asked celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar to be careful when talking about issues regarding other fields, and criticised the government for asking the celebrities to tweet.

As international coverage of the farmers' protest increased, the MEA also put out a statement saying that comments by international celebrities tweeting on the issue were "neither accurate nor responsible".

“It was unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26," the ministry said as it called out the “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments”.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farm Bills #Farmers protest #greta thunberg #India #India against propaganda #Maharashtra Government #Politics #Rihanna #Sachin Tendulkar
first published: Feb 8, 2021 05:10 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.