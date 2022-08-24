English
    Maharashtra government to form policy for desilting rivers to prevent floods: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

    Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, declared on Wednesday that a thorough plan had been developed to desilt the state's rivers in order to reduce flooding.

    PTI
    August 24, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
    (Image: PTI/File)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced formation of a comprehensive policy for desilting rivers in the state to prevent floods. He was speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly to a question raised by BJP member Sunil Rane on some rivers flooding earlier than expected and causing major damages.

    Shinde said, The Maharashtra government is forming a comprehensive policy for desilting of all rivers in the state. It would work as a guideline for the implementing authority to take necessary steps to clean and desilt the river beds. Meanwhile, to a question by some members on satellite phones, minister Abdul Sattar said in the House that the previous state government had bought satellite phones at a rate of Rs 1,70,000 per unit, when similar phones are available at Rs 80,000 per unit.

    "The previous government in Maharashtra bought six satellite phones given to (authorities in) Ratnagiri district, which was severely hit by excess rains last year. The regular phone network does not work during heavy rains, he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Eknath Shinde #India #Maharashtra #Mumbai floods
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 12:23 pm
