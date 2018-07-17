App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government to cancel ration cards not used regularly in past 3 months

The drive will help in excluding 8-10 percent of the current 1.56 crore cards issued in the state and make way for new additions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government will cancel all ration cards across the state which are not being used to collect foodgrain regularly. The government, in its latest order, announced that a decision had been taken to remove false beneficiaries from the food security scheme, reports Hindustan Times.

This followed government efforts to clear bogus beneficiaries, which included linking of ration cards to Aadhaar. As many as 1 lakh fake ration cards were excluded out of the bunch of 20 lakh cards issued in Mumbai and Thane.

On May 1, the government introduced e-PDS (electronic public distribution system) — a scheme intended to distribute foodgrain at fair prices after biometric verification of the beneficiaries — and set up the biometric system in all 52,000 ration shops of Maharashtra.

It has now been found that some card holders are not in need of fair price foodgrain, as they are not collecting it on a regular basis. The government will identify them and send notices seeking explanation over  their lack of transaction. In case of no proper reasons, they will be removed from the list of beneficiaries, stated the report quoting an official from the food and civil supplies department.

As per the official, the drive will help in excluding 8-10 percent of the current 1.56 crore cards issued in the state and make way for new additions.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 11:03 am

tags #Aadhaar #India

