you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Government sends 50 tonnes of tur dal to flood hit Kerala

State Agriculture Minister Chandrakant Patil flagged off the Netravati Express, loaded with 50 tonnes of tur dal, from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government today sent 50 tonnes of tur dal as aid to flood-affected Kerala.

"Today's supply is in line with the ongoing support to Kerala from Maharashtra in various forms apart from the already-announced help of Rs 20 crore from the state government and Rs 10 crore from the MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation)," Patil told reporters.

"The money will be used for infrastructure development and rebuilding the areas, which is a long procedure. This help in the form of tur dal is meant for immediate use as many people will need pulses and food grains so that they can cook and eat," Patil said.

According to the minister, a huge stock of biscuits was also sent to the southern state from Sangli yesterday.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 05:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Maharashtra

