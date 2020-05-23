Maharashtra government says flight operations not to resume until May 31: Report

Even as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced resumption of domestic flights from May 25, the Maharashtra government has said that it won't allow flight operations until May 31 - the date until which the state is under a lockdown.

As per an India Today report, the state government has said that "there is no decision to let flight operations start from Monday in the state, adding that there is no change in policy as of now."

The report further states that Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Maharashtra, has termed the Centre's decision to reopen domestic flights as 'arbitrary' and it was done without any consultation with the state.

Moreover, the state will now wait for a discussion before changing the protocols for flight operations.

On the contrary, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said that Maharashtra like all other states agreed to allow domestic flights to and from the state, said the report quoting sources.

The confusion is set to affect many passengers on the Delhi-Mumbai route as it was seen as the fifth most sought after since bookings resumed, as per data from EaseMyTrip.com.

Notably, bookings have commenced and many passengers that are likely stuck or are away from home are looking forward to reaching their desired destinations.

In an order issued on May 21, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has said that operation of domestic flights can resume from May 25 onwards. The ministry has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) that airlines need to follow.

Governments of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Assam, and the administration of Jammu and Kashmir have decided that arriving passengers will have to stay in quarantine despite the Centre advising against it.



