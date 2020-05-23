App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government says flight operations not to resume until May 31: Report

On the contrary, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said that Maharashtra like all other states agreed to allow domestic flights to and from the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced resumption of domestic flights from May 25, the Maharashtra government has said that it won't allow flight operations until May 31 - the date until which the state is under a lockdown.

As per an India Today report, the state government has said that "there is no decision to let flight operations start from Monday in the state, adding that there is no change in policy as of now."

The report further states that Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Maharashtra, has termed the Centre's decision to reopen domestic flights as 'arbitrary' and it was done without any consultation with the state.

Close

Also Read: Have a flight to catch on or after the 25th? Here's a check list to remember

related news

Moreover, the state will now wait for a discussion before changing the protocols for flight operations.

On the contrary, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said that Maharashtra like all other states agreed to allow domestic flights to and from the state, said the report quoting sources.

The confusion is set to affect many passengers on the Delhi-Mumbai route as it was seen as the fifth most sought after since bookings resumed, as per data from EaseMyTrip.com.

Notably, bookings have commenced and many passengers that are likely stuck or are away from home are looking forward to reaching their desired destinations.

In an order issued on May 21, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has said that operation of domestic flights can resume from May 25 onwards. The ministry has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) that airlines need to follow.

Governments of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Assam, and the administration of Jammu and Kashmir have decided that arriving passengers will have to stay in quarantine despite the Centre advising against it.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 23, 2020 09:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Maharashtra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

One-hour COVID-19 test being trialed at hospitals around London

One-hour COVID-19 test being trialed at hospitals around London

Air India unions threaten may not extend support to 'normal operations' and FDTL norms

Air India unions threaten may not extend support to 'normal operations' and FDTL norms

Coronavirus wrap May 23: COVID-19 vaccine development at an early stage in India

Coronavirus wrap May 23: COVID-19 vaccine development at an early stage in India

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.