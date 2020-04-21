Maharashtra government revokes lockdown exemptions for Mumbai, Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 21 said that his government is revoking lockdown relaxations and exemptions for Mumbai and Pune regions— which have been affected the worst in the state — since "people are not behaving responsibly".

Relaxations in other parts of the state, however, will continue, Thackeray said.

"It is hereby directed in so far as Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) area is concerned the orders issued on 17th April 2020 shall not apply and the position prevailing prior to the issuance of 17th April 2020 Order shall be reinstated," the state government said in a tweet.

Thackeray said that the lockdown relaxations in Mumbai and Pune have been revoked owing largely due to the number of people commuting and the imminent threat of spread of pandemic.

Thackeray, however, said that vehicles of e-commerce companies plying with necessary permissions will be allowed.

Maharashtra is the most-affected state in the country with the number of COVID-19 positive cases crossing 4,000 mark and death toll rising to over 200.

Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the country on March 25, Maharashtra had announced a lockdown from March 23, while all construction activities had come to a standstill since March 21.