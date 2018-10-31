App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra government pushes for fodder production

The animal husbandry department has stated that requirement of fodder would be around 1.63 lakh tonne of green fodder and 65,000 tonne of dry variety.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The animal husbandry department of the Maharashtra government has invited farmers to grow fodder from November onwards for cattle heads in the state, where 180 talukas are facing a drought-like situation, an official said Tuesday.

Contract grass production is a state policy which offers farmers some monetary returns in return for fodder production.

"They are required for the fodder camps which are going to be set up for cattle. Some 180 tehsils have been declared as facing a drought-like situation.

"So, 1.95 crore cattle from these tehsils need green and dry fodder, said the official.

The Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the same.

"The minimum offer from the government is of Rs 460 for 10 gunthas, while maximum remuneration would be of Rs 4,600 for one hectare land.

"The seed and fertilisers will be given free by the state," the official said.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 09:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

