Mar 12, 2018 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government plans to make Samruddhi a 'zero fatality' corridor

The government is determined to make this corridor ‘zero fatality’, hence a lot of safety features have been recommended by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra government has announced the construction of a 701-km long corridor, named Samruddhi, between Mumbai and Nagpur, to provide faster connectivity between the two cities.

The government is determined to make this corridor ‘zero fatality’, hence a lot of safety features have been recommended by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

A wider median, greater minimum radius and a longer sight distance are among the many suggestions made by the corporation. CCTV surveillance and free telephone booths every 5 km as emergency services for the commuters will also be installed on the road, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The state’s longest tunnel of 7.754 km from Nandgaon Sado in Nashik district to Fugale in Thane district will be constructed on this corridor. “The entire corridor will have several tunnels and viaducts… The packages in Nashik and Thane itself will have five tunnels and 17 viaducts. The tunnel connecting Nandgaon Sado in Igatpuri with Fugale in Thane will be the state’s longest tunnel,” Vivek Nawle, Superintending Engineer (Nodal), MSRDC, told the paper.

Samruddhi will help you cover the distance between Mumbai and Nagpur in 8 hours, connecting 10 districts, 26 talukas and 392 villages. The speed limit will be 150 km/hour. There will be a utility corridor to provide for gas pipelines, petrochemical lines, electricity lines and optical fibre cables.

The measurement survey is at its final stage of completion and land acquisition for the project is through more than halfway by the MSRDC. State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the construction will begin in April and will take 30 months.

tags #India #MSRDC #mumbai #Nagpur

