Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra government permits online classes for pre-primary & standards I, II

Accordingly, the pre-primary classes will be conducted daily from Monday to Friday for 30 minutes in which the teachers will interact and guide parents of the students.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has permitted online classes for pre-primary students and for standards I and II with a daily 30-minute session five days a week.

Last month, the pre-primary students and standards I and II were left out in the government's decision for starting online classes from June 15.

But now, in its latest order issued on Wednesday, the government has asked schools to conduct online sessions for all classes from pre-primary till standard XII.

Accordingly, the pre-primary classes will be conducted daily from Monday to Friday for 30 minutes in which the teachers will interact and guide parents of the students.

For standards I and II, there will be two sessions of total 30 minutes.

The first 15-minute session will be for interaction and training of parents and the second session will be of activity-based learning for students.

For standards III to VIII, there will be two sessions of 45 minutes each every day.

For standards IX to XII, there will be up to four sessions of 45 minutes each every day, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

The state government had last month said the duration of online classes for standards III to V would be one hour and for standards VI and above it would be two hours.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, the state government decided it was not possible to open schools, but had authorised district collectors, municipal commissioners and school managements to take a decision considering the prevailing situation.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #schools

