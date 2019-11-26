App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government formation: Supreme Court orders floor test to be held tomorrow

The Governor will also appoint a pro-tem Speaker who will administer oath to the newly elected MLAs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on November 26, ordered a floor test to be held in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on November 27.

The floor test will be for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority.

The apex court also directed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on November 27 itself.

The court ordered that the exercise has to be completed by 5.00 pm. The Governor will also appoint a pro-tem Speaker who will administer oath to the newly elected members.

A bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also said the entire proceedings have to be telecast live. Voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Maharashtra government formation

(This story will be updated when more details are available)

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 11:02 am

