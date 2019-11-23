App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Government Formation: Sordid manipulation by BJP, says Left parties

"Sordid manipulations for grabbing power. The political immorality of the BJP has reached its nadir. The clandestine manner in which the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra have been sworn-in shows the extent to which the BJP can stoop to grab power," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis

Accusing the BJP of "sordid manipulation", the Left parties on Saturday said it could do anything to "grab power", referring to the government formation by the saffron party in Maharashtra, backed by the NCP.

"Sordid manipulations for grabbing power. The political immorality of the BJP has reached its nadir. The clandestine manner in which the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra have been sworn-in shows the extent to which the BJP can stoop to grab power," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Close

NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.

related news

The Communist Party of India (CPI) described the political developments in Maharashtra as a "mockery of democracy".

"The BJP has manipulated the situation with all powers at its command to grab power.

"Even before the people of Maharashtra could wake up from their sleep, the President's rule was revoked and the chief minister and the deputy chief minister were sworn-in," CPI general secretary D Raja said.

The development gave rise to several critical questions regarding the governor's role and the alleged misuse of the offices of governors and the president by the BJP, he added.

The Left parties also questioned the role played by the president's office in this development.

"It is unfortunate that both the constitutional authorities -- President's office and the Governor's office -- have been misused to achieve their political purpose," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 23, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #BJP

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.