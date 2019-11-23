Maharashtra Government Formation: Sordid manipulation by BJP, says Left parties

Accusing the BJP of "sordid manipulation", the Left parties on Saturday said it could do anything to "grab power", referring to the government formation by the saffron party in Maharashtra, backed by the NCP.

"Sordid manipulations for grabbing power. The political immorality of the BJP has reached its nadir. The clandestine manner in which the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra have been sworn-in shows the extent to which the BJP can stoop to grab power," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) described the political developments in Maharashtra as a "mockery of democracy".

"The BJP has manipulated the situation with all powers at its command to grab power.

"Even before the people of Maharashtra could wake up from their sleep, the President's rule was revoked and the chief minister and the deputy chief minister were sworn-in," CPI general secretary D Raja said.

The development gave rise to several critical questions regarding the governor's role and the alleged misuse of the offices of governors and the president by the BJP, he added.

The Left parties also questioned the role played by the president's office in this development.