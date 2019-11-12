Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut tweets famous poem, says ‘we will succeed’

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on November 12, quoted lines of legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to reaffirm his party's resolve to succeed and not give up.

Raut, who on November 11 underwent angioplasty at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, tweeted two lines from Bachchan's famous poem: "Lehron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, himmat karne waalon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti (the boat that qualms the waves never gets across, those who dare do not lose)."

The Rajya Sabha member further tweeted, "Hum honge kamyaab, zaroor honge (we would succeed, definitely).”

"लहरों से डर कर नौका पार नहीं होती,

कोशीश करने वालों की कभी हार नही होती ।'

बच्चन.

हम होंगे कामयाब..

जरूर होंगे...

— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 12, 2019

The 57-year-old firebrand leader, who led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP after the Assembly poll results in Maharashtra, complained of chest pain on November 11 following which he underwent angioplasty.

The Shiv Sena, on November 11, suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally Nationalist Congress Party on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

While Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said two parties (Congress and NCP) have agreed "in-principle" to support the Sena-led government, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refused additional time sought by his party to muster numbers.

Later, the NCP, which is the third largest party in the state, got an invite from the governor, asking it to express "willingness and ability to form government".

With 54 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the NCP is the third largest party after the BJP (105) and the Shiv Sena (56) in the 288-member House, where the halfway mark in 145. The Congress has 44 MLAs.