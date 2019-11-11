Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant quits Union Cabinet

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena’s Member of Parliament (MP) from Mumbai South constituency, has said on November 11 that he is resigning from the Union Cabinet amid the political crisis in Maharashtra.

Sawant’s resignation is being seen as a precursor to the Shiv Sena securing support of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress. NCP earlier said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party would have to exit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before they could take a call on supporting them.

In a couple of tweets in Marathi, Sawant said: “Before the (2019) Lok Sabha election, a seat and power sharing formula had been decided. Denying this now is an attempt at portraying Shiv Sena as a liar. It is not only shocking, but also an attempt to malign Maharashtra’s pride.”

“Shiv Sena is with the truth. Why should I stay in the central government amid this atmosphere of falsehood? Hence, I am resigning as a Union Minister,” Sawant said.

Sawant is expected to address a press conference in New Delhi at 11:00 am.

On November 10, hours after the BJP had conveyed its inability to form the government in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Shiv Sena - the second largest party - to "indicate willingness and ability" to form the government.

The Shiv Sena has shifted most of its 56 MLAs to a hotel in Malad, Mumbai, in a bid to guard them against 'poaching' attempts.

Before BJP said it could not form the government, the Devendra Fadnavis-led state unit had been locked in a tussle with Shiv Sena over who would get the chief minister's post.