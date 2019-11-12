App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar visits ailing Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

After the Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on October 24, Raut had visited Pawar several times amid the political deadlock over government formation.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 12 visited Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at a hospital in Mumbai where the latter underwent angioplasty.

Pawar's visit to 57-year-old Raut, admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here, comes in the midst of the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra.

What transpired between the two leaders during the meet, which came in the backdrop of the political crisis in the state, was not immediately known.

Close

The NCP president was accompanied by his grandnephew and MLA Rohit Pawar.

related news

Raut, who led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP after the Assembly poll results in Maharashtra, complained of chest pain on Monday following which he underwent angioplasty, a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery.

After the state Assembly election results were declared on October 24, Raut had visited Pawar several times amid the political deadlock over government formation.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on government formation in Maharashtra

The Shiv Sena on November 11 suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in the state with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

While Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said two parties (Congress and NCP) have agreed "in-principle" to support the Sena-led government, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refused additional time sought by his party to muster numbers.

Later, the NCP, which is the third largest party in the state, got an invite from the governor, asking it to express "willingness and ability to form government".

With 54 MLAs, the NCP is the third largest party after the BJP (105) and the Shiv Sena (56) in the 288-member House, where the halfway mark in 145. The Congress has 44 MLAs.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 11:44 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.