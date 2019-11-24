App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government formation: Produce Guv’s order, legislators' letter of support by tomorrow morning, says SC

The apex court said that appropriate orders will be passed on November 25, after documents are produced

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on November 24, said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s order, inviting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in the state, and the legislators’ letter of support will have to be produced before it by 10.30 am of November 25.

The apex court said that appropriate orders will be passed on November 25, after documents are produced.

A special bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna started the hearing at 11.30 am.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Shiv Sena, argued that the people of Maharashtra need a government and that the three parties (Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have the majority and that they are ready to show it.

"When we are saying we have the majority we are ready to show it. We are ready to show the majority tomorrow," Sibal said.

What happened on November 24

In the 288-member state Assembly, the BJP government will have to prove that it has the backing of 145 legislators.

There has been no official confirmation on reports that the Governor has asked Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Assembly by November 30.

In a stunning turn of events, Fadnavis on November 23, returned as chief minister helped by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at an early morning ceremony, leading to lifting of the President's Rule in the state.

Speaking to BJP workers at the party office here after being sworn in, Fadnavis said he would give Maharashtra a strong government with Ajit Pawar's support.

Ajit Pawar's volte face created fissures in the NCP. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from his nephew's action, saying the decision to back Fadnavis was his personal choice and not that of the party.

On November 23 evening, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit head, saying his move was not in line with the party's policies.

The Shiv Sena had approached SC against the "arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions" of Governor Koshyari of swearing in Fadnavis.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.

The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The Congress and the NCP, both pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.

First Published on Nov 24, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics #Shiv Sena #Supreme Court

