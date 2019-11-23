App
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Government formation: Manohar Lal Khattar congratulates Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath

Khattar congratulated Fadnavis on taking oath as the Maharashtra chief minister for the second term. He also congratulated Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar for being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively on November 23 and said the state will touch new heights of development under their leadership.

"I firmly believe that under your leadership Maharashtra will touch new heights of development," he said in a tweet.

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically with Fadnavis returning as the chief minister again, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 02:19 pm

