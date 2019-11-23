Maharashtra Government formation: Manohar Lal Khattar congratulates Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively on November 23 and said the state will touch new heights of development under their leadership.

Khattar congratulated Fadnavis on taking oath as the Maharashtra chief minister for the second term. He also congratulated Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar for being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of the state.

"I firmly believe that under your leadership Maharashtra will touch new heights of development," he said in a tweet.