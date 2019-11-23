Maharashtra Government formation: Manohar Lal Khattar congratulates Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath

Khattar congratulated Fadnavis on taking oath as the Maharashtra chief minister for the second term. He also congratulated Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar for being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of the state.
"I firmly believe that under your leadership Maharashtra will touch new heights of development," he said in a tweet.The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically with Fadnavis returning as the chief minister again, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.
First Published on Nov 23, 2019 02:19 pm