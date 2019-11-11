App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 11, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Congress’ state leaders called for ‘further discussion’ at 4 pm, says Kharge

Live updates of the political crisis in Maharashtra. NCP and Congress are yet to take a call on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party

highlights

  • Nov 11, 12:18 PM (IST)

    Congress’ Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge: The working committee meeting has concluded. We have done a detailed discussion on the political situation in Maharashtra. All senior party leaders from Maharashtra are being called here for further discussion. We will meet again at 4.00 pm today. We will take a decision after that.

  • Nov 11, 12:12 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | The crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has concluded at party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi.

  • Nov 11, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | “Ideology is permanent. But politics must be adaptive,” Congress’ National Spokesperson Sanjay Jha tweeted a while ago.

  • Nov 11, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Stay tuned to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the political crisis and government formation in Maharashtra.

  • Nov 11, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | News18 has reported that multiple names are being considered for the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post. It has been partially decided that there will be two Deputy Chief Ministers – one from NCP and Congress each.

  • Nov 11, 11:44 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | Top BJP leaders have started arriving at acting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ residence Varsha in Mumbai.

  • Nov 11, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Congress, NCP will take decision together: Sharad Pawar on supporting Shiv Sena

    Amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in government formation in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar today said whatever the decision be, the two parties will take it together.

    "We (the Congress and NCP) contested the election together. Whatever the decision, we will have to take it together," Pawar told reporters ahead of the NCP's core committee meeting in Mumbai.

  • Nov 11, 11:35 AM (IST)

    Here’s how numbers are stacked in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly:

    Majority mark is 145

    BJP: 105
    Shiv Sena: 56
    NCP: 54
    Congress: 44

    Independents: 13

    BVA has three MLAs. AIMIM, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party have two each.

    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Peasants And Workers Party of India, CPI(M), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Jan Surajya Shakti, Krantikari Shetkari Party and Swabhimani Paksha have one each.

  • Nov 11, 11:24 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | Congress’ Maharashtra MLAs, who are currently in Jaipur, will return to Mumbai today by 3.00 pm, ABP News has reported.

  • Nov 11, 11:21 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | When Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was asked if Shiv Sena had left NDA, he said, “Vo jaane bhai isme humko kya matlab hai (They would know. What do I do about it)?” (ANI)

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.