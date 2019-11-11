Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Congress’ state leaders called for ‘further discussion’ at 4 pm, says Kharge

Live now
Nov 11, 2019
Congress’ Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge: The working committee meeting has concluded. We have done a detailed discussion on the political situation in Maharashtra. All senior party leaders from Maharashtra are being called here for further discussion. We will meet again at 4.00 pm today. We will take a decision after that.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | The crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has concluded at party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | “Ideology is permanent. But politics must be adaptive,” Congress’ National Spokesperson Sanjay Jha tweeted a while ago.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | News18 has reported that multiple names are being considered for the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post. It has been partially decided that there will be two Deputy Chief Ministers – one from NCP and Congress each.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | Top BJP leaders have started arriving at acting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ residence Varsha in Mumbai.
Amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in government formation in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar today said whatever the decision be, the two parties will take it together.
"We (the Congress and NCP) contested the election together. Whatever the decision, we will have to take it together," Pawar told reporters ahead of the NCP's core committee meeting in Mumbai.
Here’s how numbers are stacked in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly:
Majority mark is 145
BJP: 105
Shiv Sena: 56
NCP: 54
Congress: 44
Independents: 13
BVA has three MLAs. AIMIM, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party have two each.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Peasants And Workers Party of India, CPI(M), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Jan Surajya Shakti, Krantikari Shetkari Party and Swabhimani Paksha have one each.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | Congress’ Maharashtra MLAs, who are currently in Jaipur, will return to Mumbai today by 3.00 pm, ABP News has reported.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | When Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was asked if Shiv Sena had left NDA, he said, “Vo jaane bhai isme humko kya matlab hai (They would know. What do I do about it)?” (ANI)