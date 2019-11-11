Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Congress’ state leaders called for ‘further discussion’ at 4 pm, says Kharge

Congress, NCP will take decision together: Sharad Pawar on supporting Shiv Sena

Amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in government formation in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar today said whatever the decision be, the two parties will take it together.

"We (the Congress and NCP) contested the election together. Whatever the decision, we will have to take it together," Pawar told reporters ahead of the NCP's core committee meeting in Mumbai.