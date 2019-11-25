Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: SC likely to pass order today after 2 key letters are placed before it

Live now
Nov 25, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
SC likely to pass order today after 2 key letters are placed before it
LIVE Updates of political developments in Maharashtra
The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress seeking quashing of the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's November 23 order inviting the BJP leader to form government.
The apex court directed the Centre to place before it by today morning the letters of Governor Koshyari inviting Fadnavis and of the BJP leader staking his claim to form the government in the state.
Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP combine held a series of separate meetings to brace themselves for an impending floor test.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and AICC General Secretary Mallikarjun Kharge held a string of meetings with Maharashtra Congress leaders and MLAs throughout the day. Congress MLAs are staying at a hotel in Juhu.
According to a report by PTI, Patel and Kharge coordinated with the legal team of senior Congress leaders-cum-lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Delhi.
After remaining ensconced in his south Mumbai residence throughout the day yesterday, NCP leader and newly-anointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late night and held closed-door discussions.
Senior BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Vinod Tawade and Girish Mahajan attended the meeting held at the official residence of the chief minister, the party sources told news agency PTI.
The Supreme Court convenes at 10.30 am. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog.
The Supreme Court of India (SC) is likely to pass an order on the petition filed by Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress, today, after it receives two key documents that it had sought from the Centre yesterday.
Yesterday, SC had asked the Centre to place– the Governor’s records and the letters of support given by Devendra Fadnavis – before it by 10.30 am.
Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, now known as the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ coalition, had sought quashing of Governor Koshyari’s decision to swear-in Fadnavis as the chief minister and had also sought an immediate floor test.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the political crisis in Maharashtra. This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates. Stay tuned.