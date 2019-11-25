Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: SC likely to pass order today after 2 key letters are placed before it

QUICK RECAP | What happened in the Supreme Court yesterday:

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress seeking quashing of the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's November 23 order inviting the BJP leader to form government.

The apex court directed the Centre to place before it by today morning the letters of Governor Koshyari inviting Fadnavis and of the BJP leader staking his claim to form the government in the state.