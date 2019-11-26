App
Nov 26, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Supreme Court orders floor test tomorrow, will be telecast live

Live updates of the political crisis in Maharashtra. Supreme Court has ordered floor test to be held on November 27 through open ballot and live telecast

highlights

  • November 26, 2019 10:49 AM IST

    Who is a pro-tem Speaker?

    Usually the senior-most member of the Assembly is appointed the pro-tem Speaker to administer the oath to the newly elected MLAs. The pro-tem Speaker may not be a full-time Speaker of the House.

  • November 26, 2019 10:44 AM IST

    What Supreme Court’s order says:

    > Floor test to be held tomorrow (November 27)
    > The procedure will be conducted by a pro-tem Speaker, not a full-time Speaker
    > Floor test procedure, including swearing-in of MLAs, will have to be completed by 5.00 pm tomorrow
    > It will be held through open ballot
    > The procedure will have to be telecast live

  • November 26, 2019 10:41 AM IST

    The Supreme Court has also said that the floor test must be sworn-in by 5.00 pm tomorrow.

    It will be conducted by a pro-tem Speaker.

  • November 26, 2019 10:40 AM IST

    The court has ordered that the floor test will be held through an open ballot and that it must be telecast live.

  • November 26, 2019 10:38 AM IST

    BREAKING NEWS: The Supreme Court of India (SC) has ordered the floor test to be conducted tomorrow.

  • November 26, 2019 10:36 AM IST

    The Supreme Court bench is reading out the order.

  • November 26, 2019 10:35 AM IST

    The Supreme Court has convened. The proceedings have begun.

    The bench comprises Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.

  • November 26, 2019 10:35 AM IST

    Meanwhile, news agency ANI has reported that Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat will be the party’s Legislative Party leader in the Assembly.

  • November 26, 2019 10:27 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | SC is set to pass an order on the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, shortly. The plea seeks quashing of the Governor’s decision to invite Fadnavis to form the government in Maharashtra. They are also seeking an immediate floor test.

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi claims that Fadnavis is currently running a minority government. They also claim to have the support of 162 MLAs – well above the 145 required to prove majority. The tree parties paraded the 162 MLAs at a hotel in Mumbai yesterday evening.

  • November 26, 2019 10:21 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | Congress’ K Suresh on Opposition parties not to participating in the Constitution Day joint session in Parliament today: The decision has been taken because the government is bypassing the Constitution. In the latest situation in Maharashtra, they are disrespecting Indian Constitution.

